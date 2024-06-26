Peterson came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Despite being staked to a 6-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning, Peterson wasn't efficient enough to qualify for his fourth straight win as he needed 103 pitches (62 strikes) to record his 13 outs. The southpaw has walked multiple batters in four straight outings but has mostly been able to limit the damage, and he'll take a 3.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB through 27 innings into his next start, which is currently scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Nationals. The Mets begin a stretch of 17 straight games without a day off Friday, however, which could require some juggling of the rotation.