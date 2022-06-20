Peterson allowed six hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Marlins.

Peterson faced several brief threats from the Marlins but still managed to turn in his first shutout performance since April 17 against Arizona. Since re-joining the big-league roster May 23, the 26-year-old is 3-1 with a 4.10 ERA through 26.1 frames. He lowered his season ERA to 3.18 with a 42:22 K:BB across 10 MLB appearances. Peterson is projected to face Houston at home next week.