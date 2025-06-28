Peterson (5-4) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

Peterson yielded four of his five runs in the second inning, with the Pirates driving in a run in four consecutive plate appearances, and he didn't get enough run support to escape with the no-decision. Peterson strung together seven quality starts in eight outings since the beginning of May, but he has given up five earned runs in back-to-back appearances, which has inflated his numbers to a 3.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 83:34 K:BB across 95.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Brewers.