Peterson did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Marlins, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout over two innings.

Peterson was tagged for five runs in the first inning and three more without recording an out in the third, finishing with just 36 strikes on 65 pitches. It marked the southpaw's shortest and roughest outing of the season, and he's now allowed at least four earned runs in three of his past five starts. For the year, he carries a 3.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 136:58 K:BB across 152 innings and will try to rebound in a road matchup with the Reds next weekend.