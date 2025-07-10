Peterson didn't factor into the decision in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out six.

Peterson was excellent Thursday, holding the O's scoreless through his first seven innings. However, he'd depart after allowing a leadoff single in the eighth to Colton Cowser, who'd ultimately score the tying run after the Mets turned to the bullpen. The 29-year-old Peterson has allowed just two earned runs over 13.2 innings in his last two starts after giving up 10 runs across 8.2 innings in his previous two outings. Overall, the left-hander is 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 93:37 K:BB through 18 starts (109 innings) this season.