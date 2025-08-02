Peterson did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Peterson allowed two runs in the second inning but was otherwise strong, throwing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes and limiting the Giants to just one extra-base hit. The 29-year-old has now delivered five straight quality starts, yielding just five earned runs over 31.2 innings during that stretch. He'll take an impressive 2.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 105:43 K:BB across 127 frames into a home matchup with the Guardians next week.