Mets' David Peterson: Mixed results in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peterson didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out eight.
While Peterson remains without a quality start since Aug. 19 in Washington, he's now fanned at least eight in three of his last five outings. The All-Star southpaw pounded the zone for 61 strikes among his 86 pitches Thursday while generating 19 whiffs, though he did serve up his first homer since Aug. 6 against Cleveland. Peterson will bring a respectable 3.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 148:60 K:BB across 162.1 innings into his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Padres.
