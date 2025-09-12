Peterson didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out eight.

While Peterson remains without a quality start since Aug. 19 in Washington, he's now fanned at least eight in three of his last five outings. The All-Star southpaw pounded the zone for 61 strikes among his 86 pitches Thursday while generating 19 whiffs, though he did serve up his first homer since Aug. 6 against Cleveland. Peterson will bring a respectable 3.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 148:60 K:BB across 162.1 innings into his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Padres.