Peterson did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over the Reds. He allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

Peterson gave up an unearned run in the first inning but settled in and rolled through five scoreless frames to finish his outing. He forced 12 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches, including six with his slider. Peterson has delivered three straight quality starts in July after coughing up a combined 10 runs in 8.2 innings during his last two June appearances. He ended June with a 3.30 ERA and has since dropped it to 2.90 alongside a 97:38 K:BB through 115 frames. Peterson is lined up for a start in San Francisco next weekend.