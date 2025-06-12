Peterson (5-2) tallied the win Wednesday against the Nationals after giving up six hits and no walks in nine scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Peterson was brilliant in his first career shutout, keeping Washington off balance with a staggering 13 groundouts while also producing his first scoreless start of the season altogether. It was also just the fourth time this year that the 29-year-old left-hander didn't lend a free pass, and he's now hurled at least six frames in six of his last seven outings. Peterson sports a 2.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB across 79.2 innings, and he's scheduled to toe the slab in a tough road matchup against Atlanta next week.