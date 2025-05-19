Peterson didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks across six innings. He struck out four.

Peterson started slow, with leadoff hitter Paul Goldschmidt reaching on a throwing error in the first inning before back-to-back doubles by Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger yielded a pair of runs. The 29-year-old southpaw kept the Yankees from adding any more runs, but his efforts weren't enough to land a victory. Peterson has now logged three consecutive quality starts, though he's walked 11 batters in 18.0 innings during that stretch. On the year, Peterson has a 2.86 ERA over 50.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Dodgers next weekend.