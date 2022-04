Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Peterson allowed just one run over 5.2 innings in Friday's victory over the Diamondbacks -- the only run he has surrendered through 14 innings this season. However, with Peterson unavailable until sometime next week, the Mets decided to remove him from the roster and open up a spot for reliever Adonis Medina. Given how he has pitched thus far, Peterson's stay in the minors figures to be a short one.