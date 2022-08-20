Peterson will be recalled to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander picked up the win with 5.1 scoreless frames in a spot start Aug. 6 against Atlanta, and he'll rejoin the big club Saturday for the twin bill. Peterson has been an effective rotation option for the Mets in 14 starts this year with a 3.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 83:33 K:BB over 71 innings.
