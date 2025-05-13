Peterson did not factor into the decision Monday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings.

After giving up a solo homer to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the second inning, Peterson was able to rebound by retiring the next 10 batters he faced (including four strikeouts) before being tagged for a second run in the seventh frame. Peterson was able to generate 17 whiffs on 100 pitches (67 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start and fourth of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB across 44.1 innings and is slated to take on the Yankees on the road this weekend.