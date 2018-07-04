Mesoraco (head) passed a second concussion test Wednesday and will be available off the bench for the Mets' game against the Blue Jays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The backstop took a couple blows to the head in Tuesday's game, but he was fortunate to avoid any concussion symptoms, which would have necessitated a week-long stay on the disabled list. It appears Mesoraco's absence from the lineup Wednesday is strictly precautionary and he should be ready to step back in behind the plate in Friday's series opener against the Rays.