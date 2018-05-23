Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Back in action Wednesday
Mesoraco (elbow) returns to the lineup Wednesday against Miami, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Mesoraco did not start Tuesday after suffering a bruised elbow, but he was available off the bench. The injury was a minor one, as expected, as he's already back in the lineup.
