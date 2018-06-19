Mesoraco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's rout of the Rockies.

The homer was his first since May 28 and seventh of the season. Mesoraco has been alternating starts behind the plate with Kevin Plawecki over the last week, and former Red's .221/.307/.426 slash line on the year isn't going to encourage manager Mickey Callaway to write Mesoraco's name on the lineup card any more often.