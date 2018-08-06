Mesoraco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

His ninth-inning shot off A.J. Minter sent the game into extra innings, but Atlanta quickly added another run in the top of the 10th to undo Mesoraco's heroics. The catcher now has nine homers and a .693 OPS in 71 games this season.

