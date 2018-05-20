Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Continues to swing hot bat
Mesoraco went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Mesoraco continued to make quite the impression on his new club, as he has now hit three home runs in his first six games as a Met. Saturday's was a game-tying two run-run shot off Archie Bradley. This hot stretch will likely be the best we see of Mesoraco this season, but he has taken advantage of the opportunity to start on a regular basis.
