Mesoraco could miss several days with a sore neck and back, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway said that Mesoraco would "absolutely" be placed on the 10-day disabled list at a different time of the year, though the extended rosters mean that the team doesn't have to go that route and can still carry two other catchers. Kevin Plawecki and Tomas Nido will handle catching duties while Mesoraco remains unable to play.

