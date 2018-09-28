Mesoraco hit a three-run, pinch-hit home run in his long at-bat in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

Mesoraco stepped in for Mets starter Jason Vargas in the seventh inning and knocked a three-run shot, extending his team's lead to 4-0. He's up to 11 home runs this season, his highest since his 2014 All-Star campaign with Cincinnati.

