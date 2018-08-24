Mesoraco was diagnosed with a neck sprain and will require a few days off to recover, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mesoraco added that he doesn't expect to go on the DL, but that may become an option if he's still dealing with discomfort by the end of the weekend. Prior to Friday's game, the Mets recalled Tomas Nido from the minors in order to serve as Kevin Plawecki's backup while Mesoraco is sidelined.