Mesoraco experienced tightness in his hamstring following his start Saturday against the Cubs and is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets didn't recall an extra catcher from the minor-league ranks prior to Sunday's contest, indicating that the hamstring issue isn't much of a concern for Mesoraco. With the Mets off the schedule Monday, Mesoraco will benefit from two full days of rest and could be ready to check in behind the plate for Tuesday's showdown with the Orioles.