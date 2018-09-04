Mesoraco left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to neck and back stiffness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear as to when exactly Mesoraco suffered the injury, but he's apparently dealing with both neck and back stiffness. He'll be listed as day-to-day until further evaluation. The 30-year-old went 1-for-2 prior to being removed from the ballgame.

More News
Our Latest Stories