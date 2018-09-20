Manager Mickey Callaway said Mesoraco (neck) will start Friday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Mesoraco hasn't played since Sept. 3 due to neck discomfort. Prior to suffering the injury, the backstop hit .213/.295/.374 with 10 homers through 80 games with the Reds and Mets. He'll look to finish the season on a high note now that he's back to full health.

More News
Our Latest Stories