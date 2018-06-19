Mesoraco is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Mesoraco will give way to Kevin Plawecki behind the dish after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a homer in Monday's series opener. The two backstops have alternated starts over the last eight games, and figure to keep doing so moving forward. Plawecki will get the nod in this one, hitting seventh.

