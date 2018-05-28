Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Hits pinch-hit home run
Mesoraco went 1-for-1 with a solo home run Sunday against the Brewers.
Mesoraco didn't get the start Sunday but managed to hit his fifth home run of the season as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. He has recorded at least one hit in six of his 11 starts while also hitting four of his five home runs since being dealt from the Reds to the Mets. While health will always be a concern, he is getting regular playing time and has been a decent source of power, making him a decent option in deeper league formats.
More News
-
Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Rides pine Sunday•
-
Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Out of lineup but available off bench•
-
Mets' Devin Mesoraco: X-rays come back negative•
-
Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Continues to swing hot bat•
-
Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...