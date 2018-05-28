Mesoraco went 1-for-1 with a solo home run Sunday against the Brewers.

Mesoraco didn't get the start Sunday but managed to hit his fifth home run of the season as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. He has recorded at least one hit in six of his 11 starts while also hitting four of his five home runs since being dealt from the Reds to the Mets. While health will always be a concern, he is getting regular playing time and has been a decent source of power, making him a decent option in deeper league formats.

