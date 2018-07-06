Mets' Devin Mesoraco: In Friday's lineup
Mesoraco (head) will catch and bat seventh against Tampa Bay on Friday.
Mesoraco didn't play Wednesday after taking a couple shots to the head during Tuesday's game, but he will be back in action following a scheduled off day. Across 54 games this year, he's hitting .225 with a .736 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Players to add for next week
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart