Mesoraco (neck) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mesoraco exited Thursday's game against the Giants due to neck stiffness, and apparently needs more than a day or two to recover. Tomas Nido was recalled from Double-A Binghamton in a corresponding move, as Kevin Plawecki remains the Mets primary option at catcher.