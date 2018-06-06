Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Out again Wednesday
Mesoraco (hamstring) is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mesoraco will sit for the third straight contest after experiencing tightness in his hamstring following Sunday's game. He will have an extra day to recover with the Mets receiving a scheduled off day Thursday before hosting the Yankees. Kevin Plawecki will catch and bat sixth during Wednesday's tilt.
