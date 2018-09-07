Mesoraco will miss at least one more week after receiving an epidural injection for his neck discomfort Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mesoraco has been battling the neck issue since late August. Previous reports suggested that the epidural could lead to him being shut down for the season, though now it appears that he still has a chance to return. The Mets have little reason to risk injury in a lost season, however, and with two other catchers on their expanded roster, they could well choose to shut him down.