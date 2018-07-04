Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Passes concussion protocol
Mesoraco exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays after being hit in the head on a backswing, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Mesoraco already cleared the concussion protocol, but the team is likely to monitor him closely over the next couple days. The 29-year-old seems unlikely to be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Toronto, but could seemingly return Friday against the Ray with Thursday's off day providing an additional day to recover.
