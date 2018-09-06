Mesoraco may require an epidural injection due to neck discomfort, which could sidelined him for the rest of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mesoraco exited Monday's contest against the Dodgers due to neck and back stiffness and would've been placed on the disabled list if not for the expansion of rosters this month, rendering that transaction useless. Since Aug. 23, he's been nursing a bulging disc issue in his neck, which forced him to miss about a week of action. The catcher will meet with doctors Thursday to determine whether he will require the injection. Either way, don't expect to see him play again for an extended period of time until he is no longer dealing with any discomfort.