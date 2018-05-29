Mesoraco went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Mesoraco drove in a run the easy way during the first inning by walking with the bases loaded. He also homered in the ninth to give the Mets a 3-2 lead that the bullpen would later surrender. Mesoraco has been on a hot streak of late, reaching base in each of his last five games and lifting his batting average to .241. He was batting a dismal .203 as of May 18.