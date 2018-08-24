Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Remains day-to-day
Mesoraco is still considered day-to-day as he is evaluated for neck stiffness, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Mesoraco was speculated to be placed on the disabled list earlier Friday, but the Mets instead optioned Dominic Smith and Jack Reinheimer to the minors to create roster space. Mesoraco was set to undergo an MRI after exiting Thursday's game, Ehalt reports, although the results are not yet known.
