Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Remains out Wednesday
Mesoraco is not in Wednesday's lineup after suffering a head injury during Tuesday's game, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mesoraco was removed from Tuesday's outing after getting hit in the head on a backswing. He was able to pass through concussion protocol, but manager Mickey Callaway will give a chance to rest with a scheduled off day coming Thursday. In his spot, Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties.
