Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Returns to Friday's lineup
Mesoraco (hamstring) is starting at catcher and batting fifth against the Yankees on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Mesoraco experienced tightness in his hamstring following Sunday's game against the Cubs and had not returned to the lineup all week. The 29-year-old has a .218/.301/.436 slash line in 101 at-bats this season, as Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the Yankees on Friday.
