Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Scores twice, drives in one
Mesoraco went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.
Thursday's performance marked the first time Mesoraco has scored a run since July 6 and only his fourth multi-run game of the season. However, he has been relatively productive by driving in eight runs across 46 at-bats in July. Mesoraco is batting an unimpressive .227 for the season, but should continue to see regular at-bats as the regular backstop for the Mets.
