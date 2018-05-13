Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Settling in as primary catcher
Mesoraco will serve as the Mets' catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The Mets have wasted no time installing Mesoraco as their primary backstop after acquiring him from the Reds on Tuesday. He'll pick up his third consecutive start behind the plate Sunday and should amount to a vast offensive upgrade over Jose Lobaton, who has since settled into the clear backup role.
More News
-
Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Traded to Mets on Tuesday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Back in action Thursday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Remains out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...