Mesoraco will serve as the Mets' catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets have wasted no time installing Mesoraco as their primary backstop after acquiring him from the Reds on Tuesday. He'll pick up his third consecutive start behind the plate Sunday and should amount to a vast offensive upgrade over Jose Lobaton, who has since settled into the clear backup role.