Mesoraco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Mesoraco is hitting .228/.330/.457 with six homers in 30 games since joining the Mets. Kevin Plawecki will start in his place Sunday. The two catchers have split the starts roughly evenly since Plawecki returned from a fractured hand in late May, with Mesoraco starting 14 times compared to 12 for Plawecki.