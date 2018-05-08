Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Traded to Mets on Tuesday

Mesoraco was traded from the Reds to the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for Matt Harvey.

With Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) out for the remainder of the season and Kevin Plawecki (hand) without a timetable for his return, the Mets opted to bring in Mesoraco. The 29-year-old backstop is hitting just .220/.289/.341 through 18 games this season, but he's proven he can be a serviceable backstop when healthy, as evidenced by his 2014 All-Star campaign. That said, he's played just 113 games over the past four seasons combined due to injuries, so staying healthy is far from a given. Mesoraco should be given the opportunity to take over as the team's primary catcher. He'll be available for Tuesday's game against his former team.