Mets' Frankie Montas: Activated for 2025 MLB debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets reinstated Montas (lat) from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
The right-hander has been sidelined by a right lat strain since the start of spring training, but he's ready to make his debut for the Mets after inking a one-year, $17 million contract in December. Montas wasn't particularly effective during his six-start rehab assignment with a 12.05 ERA and 12:10 K:BB across 18.2 innings, but he at least built up close to a full workload with 80 pitches over five frames in his final rehab outing.
