The Mets placed Montas on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 22, due to a right elbow UCL injury.

Montas waited until late June to make his 2025 debut after suffering a lat strain in spring training that kept him sidelined. Two months later, Montas is headed back to the injured list with an unspecified injury to his UCL. The 32-year-old was recently moved to the bullpen and hadn't pitched since Aug. 15. The Mets recalled Huascar Brazoban from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.