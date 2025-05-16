Montas (lat) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
It appears to be the first time Montas faces hitters since he went down with a high-grade right lat strain in mid-February. The right-hander would appear close to a rehab assignment if all goes well, and the Mets have previously pegged early June as a possible return for Montas.
More News
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Completes another side session•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: On track for early-June return•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Two weeks away from mound work•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Begins throwing program•
-
Mets' Frankie Montas: Lands on 15-day injured list•