Montas was diagnosed Monday with a lat injury and is without a timeline to resume pitching, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Details regarding the severity of Montas' injury remain unknown, but the 31-year-old righty hadn't been throwing in spring training and will remain shut down for "a significant stretch," per Heyman. A firmer timeline for Montas' return should be available once he undergoes further testing, but he looks on track to open the season on the injured list. Montas' injury could improve the odds of both Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill breaking camp as members of the Mets' six-man rotation.