Mets' Freddy Peralta: Hammered for 10 runs in loss

Peralta (5-6) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

Peralta was down 3-0 when he began a nightmare third inning in which he was charged with seven runs. The 30-year-old yielded a career-high 10 earned runs overall in his shortest outing of the campaign, with his ERA rising from 3.90 to 4.83 for the season. He'll take that inflated ERA, a 1.39 WHIP and 83:34 K:BB across 85.2 innings into a home matchup against the Cubs next week.