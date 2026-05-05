Mets' Freddy Peralta: Mets-Rockies contest postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peralta will no longer start Tuesday after the Mets' game versus the Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up Thursday. Peralta now lines up to take the ball Wednesday, while Christian Scott should be bumped back a day to Thursday.
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