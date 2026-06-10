Mets' Freddy Peralta: Tagged for six runs Tuesday

Peralta (4-5) took the loss Tuesday against St. Louis, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings.

A disastrous third inning did Peralta in as five batters reached base, leading to a four-run frame that put St. Louis firmly in control. The right-hander compounded the damage in the fifth when Alec Burleson launched a two-run homer to extend the lead. The six runs allowed were a season high, but Peralta continued his streak of having surpassed 90 pitches in each of his last 13 starts. He now owns a 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 79:32 K:BB across 78 innings. Peralta is scheduled to make his next start at home against Atlanta.