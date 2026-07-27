Mets' Freddy Peralta: Tosses four innings in no-decision

Peralta did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings.

Peralta ran into trouble in the third inning, when a walk and two doubles allowed Los Angeles to plate two runs, before he surrendered another run in the fourth. Sunday marked an improvement from his first start of the second half -- when he was tagged for seven runs by the Brewers -- but the veteran right-hander has still only completed five innings once over his last five outings. Peralta has struggled since joining New York, posting a 4.99 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 22 starts. With the trade deadline approaching, rumors suggest Sunday's outing may have been his final start in a Mets uniform.