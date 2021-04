DeGrom (2-2) gave up a run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings, but took the loss Wednesday versus the Red Sox.

DeGrom was once again excellent, but the Mets couldn't muster any runs against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Despite the loss, deGrom has a minuscule 0.51 ERA and 0.57 WHIP to go with a 59:4 K:BB across 35 innings this season. The Mets' ace will hope for better run support in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday in St. Louis.