Mets' Luis Guillorme: Added to 40-man roster
Guillorme was added to the Mets' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
The slick-fielding shortstop impressed scouts with his glove in the Arizona Fall League after hitting .283/.376/.331 with one home run and four steals in 558 plate appearances at Double-A in 2017. While his defense gives him a high floor as a big-league bench player, it's hard to get excited about the offensive package for fantasy purposes, as he rarely does damage with the bat and is only an average runner on the bases.
